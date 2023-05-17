Mini King and Queen contest bumped up for this year

Registration for this year’s royalty opens Monday, May 22, 2023, for June 17 event

It’s that time of year again when the powers that be search out the Mini King and Mini Queen of Fort Frances.

Things are a little bit different this year timing-wise, says event organizer Melissa Gushulak. While the contest has usually run on Canada Day to coincide with Fun in the Sun and other holiday activities, this year she’s had to move things up a bit due to conflicting schedules.

The 2023 Mini King and Mini Queen contest will instead take place on Saturday, June 17, with the final location to be confirmed in the coming weeks, as Gushulak says she’s waiting on approval to use the Rainy Lake Square for the event.

Other than the timing, the contest remains the same. Five boys and five girls between the ages of 4 and 7 as of July 1 will be allowed to compete for the crown. There will be a $5 registration fee to participate, but all participants will also receive plenty of goodies for their time and effort that day.

An added bonus to the competition this year is that because the event falls before Canada Day, Gushulak said she is hopeful that the newly elected King and Queen will be able to join last year’s Mini Royalty on the Canada Day Parade float, as long as all participants are willing to do so.

Gushulak said registration for this year’s Mini King and Queen competition will open on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6 p.m. and run until Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 6 p.m., giving interested individuals the week to get their name in the running. Gushulak will be advertising on Facebook when registration goes live, and those interested in signing up can message her there, or by texting or calling her at 807-275-8526.

“We want the kinds to have fun and enjoy the day and get a bunch of prizes,” Gushulak said.