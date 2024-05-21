Man facing animal cruelty charges

One person is facing charges following an investigation into reports of a dog owner causing unnecessary pain and suffering towards a dog at a residence in Fort Frances.

On May 8, 2024, at approximately 5:00 p.m., members of the Rainy River District Detachment (Fort Frances) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), responded to reports of a dog in distress. Police attended the scene and spoke with the complainant. Police reached out to Animal Welfare Services to assist with the investigation.

On May 12, 2024, a 24-year-old of Fort Frances was arrested by police for the following: Cruelty to animals- unnecessary pain, suffering or injury contrary to the Criminal Code; Failure to Comply with Release order contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court Court in Fort Frances to speak to the charges on June 17, 2024.

If you have any information that can assist with the investigation, the OPP can be reached anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.

If you have any information regarding animal neglect or abuse you can also call the Ontario Animal Protection Call Centre (OAPCC) at 1-833-9-ANIMAL, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.