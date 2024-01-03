Love and acceptance help build connection with non-verbal classmate

The Northwest Catholic District School Board (TNCDSB) has seen an increasing number of students with autism this year.

Despite initial challenges, the ongoing love and support of educators has led to successful learning and peer relationships, says Tara Johnson, Autism and Positive Behavior Support Lead for the board.

To share one success story, at the board meeting on Nov. 21, Johnson presented updates on a grade seven student named Ben from Our Lady of the Way School. Explicit consent to share Ben’s story was provided by his parents prior to the board meeting, she said.

Ben moved to the district from Manitoba about a year ago. His enrollment at Our Lady of the Way came with a lot of new and intimidating information, says Johnson. As a large student, who is nonverbal, who had an increase of aggression and a diagnosis of autism, the school was initially unsure of how to best support him.

“Countless hours were spent in preparation for his arrival and throughout his first year ensuring that he was safe, happy and learning,” Johnson said.

Evidence-based strategies used to support Ben’s learning included augmented communication systems, behavior and safety plans, a comprehensive transition plan, a calming and beautiful space to learn, and individual education plans with an emphasis on functional living skills and the use of visuals.

However, of the many evidence-based practices, Johnson noted one surprising factor that had the biggest impact on Ben’s success and happiness at school: the school staff’s love for Ben.

“This might sound a little bit cheesy, but you can actually feel how much this staff loves this student,” she said. “You know, the strategies can be implemented for any student in any school. But when that student experiences love that’s attached to these strategies, they are so much more successful. And Ben is a testament to that.”

Johnson reported that Ben has exceeded the many expectations of many staff.

He participates in everything that happens at school, and does so with complete trust and enthusiasm. Although he came to the school nonverbal, Ben has also learned some words.

“And even more impactful was the genius idea of the teaching team to teach his entire class ASL or American Sign Language,” Johnson said. “So they’re all learning together. For once, Ben is at the same level as his classmates.”

Pictures were presented of Ben learning with his classmates, participating in activities outdoors, interacting with peers, and working with the special education resource teachers at Our Lady of the Way School.

Her favorite picture, Johnson says, is the one of Ben walking hand-in-hand with another student much smaller in size. “Big, gentle giant, happily leading his little buddy down the hall,” she said.

Currently, 36 students are diagnosed with autism at the TNCDSB and a number of students are still waiting for their diagnosing report to return.

“And the numbers are increasing all of the time. And we’re not really sure why,” Johnson said. “We’re all seeing a large increase in numbers of students who have a diagnosis of autism.”

She added that autism is a spectrum and symptoms can range from mild to severe.

Out of 23 students at Our Lady of the Way School, 5 are diagnosed with autism.

“Which is really high for that number of students,” Johnson said. “And not only do they have a high number of students with autism, but they also have a number of other students with other exceptionalities and other difficulties.”

Nevertheless, educators across the board are prepared to meet unique needs of students. Johnson proudly told the board that Our Lady of the Way has been described as a “wraparound school” that loves students as they are and that meets them in their learning journey.

“It’s a really cool community. We can’t say enough wonderful things about the school,” she said.

Ben’s success story isn’t the only success story across the board, Johnson said, who emphasized that she does not mean to take credit for his success.

“ I’m not here to take credit for anything that those wonderful educators are doing,” she said. “I just happened to be the lucky one who gets to be here to tell you what it means to be a student with autism in our board.”

Her role as Autism and Positive Behavior Support Lead focuses on being a resource for educators who support students with autism.

“We’re very proud,” Johnson said.