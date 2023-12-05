Lots of Christmas Spirit at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre

The Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre (FFPLTC) is abuzz with Christmas activities this December, from a scavenger hunt, to gift wrapping, to story time, there’s something for the whole family.

The FFPLTC’s Christmas activities kicked off on Dec. 1 with the launch of their annual Christmas decoration scavenger hunt. The event encourages families to explore Fort Frances and find specific Christmas decorations.

“Bundle up and take a tour around town to see what festive fun Fort Frances has to offer,” the library’s Facebook page says.

It’s a great opportunity to grab a hot chocolate and see all the wonderful lights. You can take a group selfie by each of the items on the list or just write down each address. All of the entries submitted by Dec. 31 will be entered to win a prize.

The scavenger hunt list is available in hard copy from the FFPLTC or you can find it on the Facebook page.

Starting on Dec. 11 there will be a gift wrapping station available in the lobby.

Brittany Renaud is the Children’s Services Clerk at the FFPLTC she says this is an opportunity for those who might not be able to wrap at home.

“Anyone who doesn’t want to or doesn’t have the space to do wrapping at home [can come],” She said. “We’ll be supplying the wrapping paper, tape, ribbon in the lobby.”

That option will be available to anyone up until Christmas.

Next they have a card making workshop which will be open to all ages.

“One of our staff members here professionally makes cards,” Renaud said. “So we’re working together to supply a base card and then some shapes and elements kids would be able to glue one. We’re doing our best to let kids be as creative as possible but make minimal mess for parents.”

This is open to all ages but the library staff will be there to give guidance to younger patrons.

In the days leading up to Christmas on Dec. 22 the Library will host an all-ages storytime which Renaud says should help put people in a festive mood.

“You can come in your jammies and get all comfy,” Renaud said. “We’re hoping to provide snacks and I have experience playing the piano so I’m hoping to play a few carols along with reading books.”

If you’re looking to get into the Christmas spirit be sure to check out some of these events at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre and grab some Christmas books as well.