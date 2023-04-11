Local woman charged with impaired driving over Easter weekend

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver with impaired operation.

On Saturday, April 8, 2023 at approximately 2:00 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on Third Street East at Armit Avenue in Fort Frances after observing a traffic infraction. Further investigation led to the administration of an approved screening device. As a result, the driver was arrested and transported to detachment for further testing. A 26-year-old Fort Frances woman was charged with Operation while Impaired.

The driver were released from custody and are to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on May 29th, 2023. The driver also had their drivers licence suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded for a period of 7 days.

Highway safety is a team sport, do your part and plan a safe ride home.