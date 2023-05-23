Local pair faces lengthy list of charges after assault and robbery

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – Two people face a long list of charges following an incident at a residence in Fort Frances.

On May 15, 2023, shortly before 2:30 a.m., officers with the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment were made aware of an assault and robbery that took place on May 13, 2023, at a residence in Fort Frances. An investigation began shortly after.

As a result of the investigation, two people face numerous charges under the Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

A 42-year-old Fort Frances resident has been arrested and charged with: Pointing a Firearm; Forcible Confinement; Robbery with Theft; Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm; Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm; Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm; Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine; Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine; Fail to Comply with Probation Order; Failure to Comply with Release Order – two counts and Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Probation Order – two counts.

A 33-year-old Fort Frances resident has been arrested and charged with: Forcible Confinement; Robbery with Theft; Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine; Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine.

The accused were remanded into custody.