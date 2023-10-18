Lion’s Club Hunter’s Dinner promises food, fun and something for everyone

The West Rainy River District Lion’s Club is busily preparing for their annual Hunter’s Dinner. This year’s dinner takes place November 4 at the Stratton Recreation Centre. Advance tickets only are being sold, with only 450 tickets available to be purchased. The cost of the meal is $25.00 per person, which includes a dinner made up of fish, wild game, potatoes, veggies and dessert. There will be many fun things to make for a thoroughly enjoyable evening. There will be a penny table, silent auction, live auction, roulette wheel, door prizes, and live entertainment. Doors open at 4 p.m. and dinner is served at 6 p.m.

The Hunters Dinner was previously done by the Emo Lion’s Club, which has unfortunately folded. Last year was the Rainy River’s Lion’s Club first attempt at doing the event and it was a big undertaking. The Lion’s Club deemed it a success with the great support of the district. Last year the Lion’s Club saw 400 people attending. This year they’ve up ticket sales to 450.

The 2022 Hunter’s Dinner raised $15,000 and proceeds from this event went to a variety of local eligible causes such as 4-H, a Stryker stretcher for the Rainy River Hospital, youth curling, youth figure skating, large print books for Seniors, bursaries, fire safety in classrooms, the Dance Hall, childhood cancer, childhood diabetes, guide dogs of Canada, Special Olympics, fire baskets for people losing their homes and care packages for children recovering at home from a major trauma to name a few.

This year a 50/50 draw will take place at the Hunter’s Dinner and the proceeds from that part of the evening will be donated to a young girl with Aplastic anemia, to help her family cover medical costs.

Monies raised from the pie roulette are being donated to Rainycrest, and Rainy River and Emo Hospitals, for the purchase of four comfort cats which are mechanical, life-like cats that provide a calming affect for patients. Two will go to Rainycrest and one to each Emo and Rainy River Hospitals.

The cost is roughly $300.00 per cat, the Lion’s have been told.

When I inquired about the success of last year’s dinner I was told, “It was a lot of fun and good food and entertainment. Well worth the the cost of the ticket.” Younger volunteers, willing to help the community and give their time are always welcome. Many of the same volunteers are helping again this year at the dinner, which tells you they enjoyed it. Any new volunteers are welcome this year. Without volunteers and people willing to give and support these events, our communities, youth and elders would suffer immensely. It takes a village to provide a district that does good works, which is something the West Rainy River District Lion’s Club is doing!

For tickets or more information contact Telford at 807-271-2007 or Richard at 807-276-7580.