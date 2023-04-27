Library looking for public donations to create art installation for MMIWG

The Fort Frances Public Library invites the public to show their support for MMIWG2S by donating red dresses for an outdoor installation. Inspired by The REDress Project created by Métis artist Jamie Black in 2010, donated dresses will be hung on the trees lining Second St, on the north side of the Library during the week of May 5th. Dresses will be accepted at the Library starting Monday April 24.

Red Dress Day, inspired by The REDress Project, has become an annual event observed on May 5th across Canada that continues to raise awareness around ongoing calls for justice.

The REDress Project is now a permanent exhibit at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights and has been exhibited in Canadian universities, legislatures, hospitals and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian.

“People are confronted with the violence women are experiencing but also the presence and power of indigenous women… this offers an opportunity for all groups of people to come together to start having a dialogue and conversation. And also for women and families and communities to have a space for their voices to heard and stories to be told,” said Jamie Black (video interview with Smithsonian Institute).

The Fort Frances Public Library will be supporting Red Dress Day, on May 5, by creating an installation of red dresses in the trees north of the library. They are looking for donations of red dresses from the public to make the installation a reality.

– Photo by Landon Allen, Nigoonsiminikaaning FN

Photo taken at Seven Oaks

National Inquiry

In 2019, The Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls was published. The Final Report is comprised of the truths of more than 2,380 family members, survivors of violence, experts and Knowledge Keepers shared over two years of cross-country public hearings and evidence gathering. It delivers 231 individual Calls for Justice directed at governments, institutions, social service providers, industries and all Canadians.

Members of the public can access the Final Report and the Calls For Justice online at https://www.mmiwg-ffada.ca/final-report. Printed copies of the Calls For Justice will be available at the Library during the week of May 5. All are encouraged to attend local events, virtual discussions, vigils and walks.

May 2nd, 11:30am, WALK WITH OUR SISTERS. Meet at the Fort Frances Seniors Centre (401 Nelson St) at 11:30; the walk will proceed down Scott St to the United Native Friendship Centre for a grab-and-go lunch.

May 5th MMIWG AWARENESS WALK, Rainy River First Nations, 10:45am. Meet at the RRFN Administration Building. Following a drum ceremony, everyone will walk to the powwow grounds for an outdoor BBQ lunch at noon.