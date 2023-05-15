Lakers attend Global Hockey Vancouver combine

The Fort Frances Lakers’ coaching staff spent the past weekend in Vancouver, at the 2023 Global Vancouver Hockey Camp. The two-day event is part of a series that includes camps in Chicago and Las Vegas.

The event allows “guest coaches” that include NCAA and Junior coaches from across Canada and the United States the opportunity to evaluate and recruit eligible players, while players receive specialized instruction, networking opportunities, and feedback through seminars and on-ice sessions.

“We saw a lot of good hockey this weekend,” said Lakers General Manager, Luke

Judson. “We were able to speak one-on-one with some players who we think will be

able to make an impact on our team immediately.”

Head coach Tyler Miller joined Judson, defensive coach Cody Mosbeck, and goaltending coach Brandon Bodnar at the combine. He said the trip was a positive experience that enabled the coaching staff to assess future recruits and build connections with other teams and coaches.

“With the experience our coaching staff has with Junior hockey, college hockey and

semi-pro hockey, we love the networking aspect of the game and having a wide range of contacts from coast to coast,” said Miller.

“We are feeling good about the work put in during this offseason. We have such a rich hockey history here. Fort Frances will be the place players will want to be for Junior hockey again for many years to come.”

Fans can anticipate more news in the coming weeks, as the Lakers look to announce

their first player signings of the 2023/2024 season in early June.