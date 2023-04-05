Kiwanis Easter Egg-stravaganza coming Saturday

Get your baskets ready because the 9th annual Easter Egg-stravaganza is coming to Rainy Lake Square this weekend. The Kiwanis Club Fort Frances has been busy finalizing details for an egg-citing, family-friendly event that brings together the community.

“I think this kind of event makes a real positive impact in the community, and it brings us all together and that’s what we want,” said Diane Maxey, a Kiwanis member.

Kids of all ages are invited to assemble at Rainy Lake Square on Saturday, April 8 at 11:00 am for the start of the event. Maxey reminded people to bring their own baskets or bags to collect Easter goodies. Kids can follow the map to visit various participating businesses that will give them a stamp as they go along. At the Square, there will be face painting and photos with the Easter Bunny to look forward to.

Prizes will be drawn immediately at 1:00 pm at Rainy Lake Square, she said. As long as the participant returns to the Square with their map, even if they don’t have every stamp, they will be eligible for all the prizes.

Maxey reminds parents or guardians to attend with their kids to register for the event and to look out for their safety. Most importantly, registrants should leave a local phone number on the paperwork to ensure they will be contacted if they win a prize. A Kiwanis Club member will phone the number on the form immediately to inform the prize winner to pick up the prize from the tables.

There are 16 businesses on the map this year who have given gifts, sponsorships and their time and efforts to the cause. Maxey said she estimates over 500 kids out at the event, similar to prior years, who each have a chance to win one of over 20 prize baskets including two bikes and helmets.

Each year the planning committee puts their heads together to find little things they can improve upon, for example, ensuring there are enough volunteers present to ensure registration goes smoothly. Overall, the Easter Egg-Stravaganza has stayed mainly the same throughout the years so that people know what to expect, said Maxey, and has remained a family-favorite event.

Family members are invited to bring their cameras if they would like to take photos with the Easter Bunny and other business mascots. For anyone new in town, the streets will be named so they’ll know where to go.

There will also be a new map courtesy of Wilson’s stationary. “It’s absolutely beautiful,” Maxey said.

Maxey said the Kiwanis Club Fort Frances looks forward to bringing kids and families together. As an organization dedicated to the betterment of children’s lives, their fundraising efforts support a variety of initiatives including summer camps, the 4-H Club, and food security programs for families.