‘Inform, Indulge, Inspire’ at upcoming Women’s Wellness Workshop event

Looking for a boost from the January blahs? New Year’s resolutions needing a reboot? Wanting to make a difference in our community? The LaVerendrye Hospital Auxiliary’s Women’s Wellness Workshop is the place for you.

With a theme of “Inform, Indulge, Inspire”, the workshop will bring together women to learn about a variety of topics ranging from mental health to physical well-being and personal development. Local businesses and experts have been generous in supporting the event. Gold sponsorships have been received from Aazhogan and Shoppers Drug Mart and a silver sponsorship from the Fort Frances Physicians Group.

Each participant will have four session choices. Canadian Mental Health will present on stress, anxiety and meditation and James Woods of Giz Health Access Centre will focus on building resilience in challenging times. Dee O’Sullivan from Tru North Yoga’s topic is “Movement is Medicine” and Ian McKay of RefleXion will speak on “Training for Life”. A nurse practitioner will address urinary concerns with her session, “I Have to Go”. Financial wellness, eating well, and detoxing our lives round out the session offerings.

This full day event will be held at La Place Rendez-Vous on Saturday, February 10. The ticket price is $75 which includes a delicious lunch. Purchasing a ticket will also impact the community because a $40 portion of the ticket price will be a tax-receipted donation to the LVGH Auxiliary for hospital equipment.

Tickets are available until February 3 at Leon’s, the hospital Gift Shop Monday – Friday from 12:00 to 3:30 or by calling Janice at 807-271-3665. Presenters from Giz Health Access, Tru North, RefleXion and NuvoRX also have tickets.

The Auxiliary is looking forward to hosting this inaugural event – an event that will merge their goals of fundraising and education. They encourage all women to join in on this informative, inspirational – and just a little bit indulgent – day.