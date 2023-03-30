House fire determined accidental; one injured

On March 27, 2023, at approximately 9:02 p.m. the Fort Frances Fire Rescue Service responded to a structure fire (house fire) in the 200 hundred block of Third Street West.

Five full-time firefighters, nine part-time firefighters, and the fire chief responded with two pumper trucks, and a rescue pickup truck to the scene of the fire. Upon arrival, heavy smoke and fire was visible; the fire was quickly knocked down by suppression crews.

Two occupants escaped the house fire; one of the occupants sustained injuries from the fire and was treated and released from the hospital. As well, the intense fire resulted in significant damage to the structure. The origin of the fire has been determined, as well as the cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental in nature.

Meanwhile, I would like to thank all team members of the Fort Frances Fire Rescue Service, the OPP, and Rainy River District EMS for their quick response to the incident. As well, I would like to thank the Fort Frances Power Corporation for their services. Well done!

FACTS ABOUT SMOKE & FIRE

Fact: You may only have seconds to escape a house fire. A fire can engulf a home or cottage in six minutes or less. But smoke—which is the real killer—can engulf your home or cottage in two minutes or less!

Smoke is quiet and deadly … it will cover you and your loved ones like a blanket.

Also, I would like to remind people to continue to practice fire safety in their place of residence by ensuring that working smoke alarms are installed on every level of their residence, and outside/near all sleeping areas. As well, for added protection we highly recommend installing working smoke alarms inside each bedroom/sleeping area.

Please stay vigilant in your efforts to ensure the protection of your family.

Fire Safety … it starts with you!