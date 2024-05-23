Help your local paramedics help you

The theme for Paramedic Services Week this year is “Help us, help you” to that end, the Rainy River Association of Professional Paramedics has posted a few tips on their facebook page. If you should ever need to avail of paramedic services here is some advice from your local paramedics.

Have your or the patient’s health card ready. Gather all medication bottles or blister packs for you or the patient. If it is dark out, turn on outside lights to make the address of the residence clear and visible. (Another thing to consider is making sure you do have an address marker!) Move all vehicles out of the driveway, this makes it easier for our Paramedics to access the residence! If there is poor weather, please clear snow from walkways when possible. Unless instructed otherwise, please stay on the line with the Ambulance Communications Officer as our Paramedics are always communicating with them to get updates on the scene.

These are just some of the many ways you can “Help us, help you”

Thank you and Happy Paramedic Services week!

District of Rainy River Services Board paramedics have been holding barbecues throughout the district all week. They end the week tonight in Fort Frances at the ambulance base at 801 Scott St. From 5-7 p.m. come grab something to eat and meet your local paramedics.