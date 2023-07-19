Guitar days at the library runs until end of summer

Library assistant Jordan Morrison is well known for playing guitar on his breaks. When discussions began about starting summer events for a guitar program, he jumped in to help and offered to host them at the Seven Generations Education Institute (SGEI) Fort Frances campus library.

Taking place every Thursday, the program has become a safe environment for anyone to come and play or learn guitar.

“The classes have been going great as I have two regulars that show up every night that have a lot of fun, but attendance varies,” Morrison said. “The most people I’ve had in one evening was eight people, but usually it’s two to four people.”

“The drop-in sessions are set up in the library, I have five guitars available for public use and multiple music stands and the ability to print off music tabs (sheets) upon request. I also have several rock magazines and music books. We learn various songs from simple children’s nursery rhymes to start, to strumming and picking techniques but mostly we show off what we have learned,” he said.

“Everyone and anyone of every skill level is invited to play, as I have had 11-year-olds to 30-year-olds come out to enjoy the free time. I always encourage everyone I know to come and check it out as we have a studio to play with as well,” Morrison said.

The recording studio is a way for people to record and listen to their own playing in order to assess their progress or just to have fun singing with a song.

Morrison says he believes the program is a great addition to the community because it offers alternatives to not only young people, but also adults who seek to stay out of trouble.

“I also love the relaxed atmosphere of not being a formal lesson, but simply to have fun and perhaps learn guitar on accident,” he said, adding that he will teach when asked.

On one occasion, Morrison was requested to learn a love song in order to teach it for someone’s anniversary. He enjoys playing classical guitar but is willing to keep learning new genres and styles in order to help others learn.

So far, the guitar drop-in program has been approved to run until the end of August when the summer ends, however if interest spikes, there is a possibility of running it further, Morrison said.

He explained that the initial interest for the program began at the beginning of the year and was originally run by a young man named Raymond who gave free guitar lessons to a small group, which prompted interest from SGEI staff, family and friends.

For more information or to reserve a guitar, contact Morrison at jordanm@7generations.org or (807) 274-2796 x 1225.