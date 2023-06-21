Gizhewaadiziwin Health Access Centre holds staff appreciation open house this Monday

Building relationships with the community has always been on their mind and this Monday their doors will be open for people to drop by and say hi.

Gizhewaadiziwin Health Access Centre is holding an open house that welcomes all people, whether they are new to the centre or have benefited from their wide variety of programs in the past.

The event takes place on Monday, June 26, 2023, from 10 am to 3 pm at 1460 Idylwild Drive.

One of the main purposes of the open house is to give people the opportunity to network and learn more, said executive assistant Chelsea Greig.

“People can meet us, we can meet their faces, maybe make some partnerships where we haven’t thought to have any before, strengthen our current ones,” she said. “And really to educate clients on what we can do for them.”

Since the health access centre has recently been doing strategic planning, which will guide their decisions over the next few years, Greig added that they hope to receive feedback during the open house in order to learn how to best serve the community.

“So we will be asking some of those questions about our operations,” she said.

In addition to learning more about the centre’s programs, there will be land-based activities, a scavenger hunt, 200 bagged lunches, and swag items available.

Greig said people can stop by any time between 10 to 3 p.m.

“Everyone is welcome and we are looking forward to seeing people on Monday,” she said.

Office Manager Denise Audette noted that the open house falls on Staff Appreciation Week and looks forward to the opportunity to celebrate the contributions and dedication of staff. She says, “We really want to promote our amazing staff and all the work that they do.”

To contact the Gizhewaadiziwin Health Access Centre, call 807-274-3131.