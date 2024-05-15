Gibson set to run newest, and final, comedy

Theatre fans have had a chock-full year so far, and there’s plenty more laughter to come as a local playwright has her work return to the stage for a final run.

Tracy Gibson is a local writer who has produced several of her own plays over the years, calling in the help of talented local actors to bring her visions to life. Gibson and her cast are nearing the finish line of her most recent play, which is scheduled for one showing in Rainy River on Friday, June 7, 2024, and a run of performances in Fort Frances at the Knox United Church from Thursday, June 13, through to Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Titled “High Time,” the comedic show follows the antics of a support group who regularly meet in a local park for myriad different issues, from kleptomania to plastic surgery addiction and more, as they encounter the abrasive daughter of one of their longtime members and deal with the impacts of a special “all natural” herbal remedy.

Gibson notes that if any residents of the District have seen some of her previous works, which have included Suzette’s Closet, Father Oh…, Birdie & Company and Monday at the Manor, they’re sure to enjoy this most recent show as well.

Rob Tovey, left, Aela Mackintosh and Darren Derendorf rehearse a scene from Tracy Gibson’s upcoming production High Time, which features the talents of many local actors and will mark Gibson’s final foray into writing plays. The show is scheduled to run in Rainy River and Fort Frances in June. – Submitted photo

Each show will also feature an accompanying dinner, prepared by Michelle Abraham for the Rainy River show, and the Kiwanis Club in Fort Frances. Each night the doors of the respective venues will open at 6:00 p.m. with the dinner to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Gibson extended thanks to Knox United Church and the Fort Frances Kiwanis Club for stepping up to help out the production following some earlier obstacles, noting that she is thrilled with the Knox Church owing to its basement stage.

Advance tickets for each show are available now, with tickets for the Rainy River show available at Kreger Sales and Service for $55, and tickets for the Fort Frances shows available at Wilson’s Business Supply for $65, cash preferred for both.

High Time will be the last of Gibson’s written works to be performed in the district, so those fans she has built up over the years will likely not want to miss out on another excellent comedic production.