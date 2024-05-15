Get your head out of the gutter with eave and downspout maintenance

It doesn’t take a lot of extra water coming down to begin to make some big problems, especially if your home’s gutters and downspouts aren’t up to the task.

Gutter systems help tackle rainfall and divert it away from your home. Gutters collect rainwater, which then flows along the path to the downspout, which allows water a directed path to the ground and away from the immediate surroundings of the home. Faulty gutters and inefficient downspouts can lead to water damage in your home, in your foundation and in your yard, which can all lead to big, expensive headaches down the road. So what is a homeowner to do to ensure that rainfall goes where it belongs?

According to Spectra Gutter Systems, ideal placement for downspouts are at each of the corners of the home ,as well as every 20 to 30 feet (6 to 9 metres) to ensure that the gutter system can handle the weight of the water as efficiently as possible. Once the downspouts are in place, homeowners must consider the slope of the ground against the home. If the angle of the slope is too shallow, water coming out of the downspout could collect against the house, which can cause foundational issues as the water searches for somewhere to go. Inspection Works says the slope, or grade, of the ground moving away from the home should be a minimum of six inches for every ten feet of distance to ensure proper water drainage. In the event your lawn doesn’t have the correct grade, a landscaping professional can help to regrade the ground, or downspout extensions can be purchased which continue the flow of water away from the home until a safe distance is reached.

Downspouts may also be inconveniently located around the home. If your downspout comes down near your garden, that water can wash away the fertile soil you and your plants rely on. Consider extensions, including buried corrugated drainage pipes, to keep your flowerbed or vegetable garden soil right where it needs to be. However, the gardener might also look into using that rain to their advantage. While municipalities can regulate the usage of water during dry summer months, home gardeners with downspouts can mitigate the pinch by purchasing rain barrels or even cistern systems to sit at the end of your gutter system to supplement the municipal water system. These barrels and cisterns can collect significant volumes of water that can then be used to help water flowers or plants all summer long, without having to worry about paying for extra water use. Consider that if your entire roof gutter system covers 300 square metres, an event that drops 10 mm of rainfall will see 3,000 litres of water pass through, and collecting even a fraction of that can help water plants for some time to come.

Even with the loftiest of ambitions when it comes to the potential of your gutter system, regular maintenance is a must to keep it running as efficiently as possible. Monitor your gutters and downspouts and check regularly to make sure they haven’t become obstructed. Once obstructions are removed, rinse the pipes down with a garden hose. Ensure the downspouts and extensions are fastened properly so you know water is going where it is supposed to. Check for leaks that could see water seep down and into siding, or wash away topsoils in the garden. Tighten your gutter fixtures from time to time to stop potential rattling when rain runs through them. Make sure your gutter system is in tip top shape, and you can benefit from a dry home, and even some extra water to help keep your garden lush and productive this summer.