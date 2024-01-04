Fort Frances Fire Rescue Service responds to Sixth Street West house fire

(Fort Frances, ON) – December 21, 2023, at approximately 11:29 a.m. the Fort Frances Fire Rescue Service responded to a structure fire (house fire) in the 400 block of Sixth Street West.

Six fulltime firefighters, four part-time firefighters, and the fire chief responded with a pumper truck, an aerial ladder truck, and a rescue pickup truck.

There were no injuries reported at the structure fire.

The Ontario Provincial Police will be remaining on scene of the fire.

Meanwhile, I would like to thank all responding team members of the Fort Frances Fire Rescue Service, Rainy River District EMS, the OPP, Fort Frances Public Works and Water Works, and the Fort Frances Power Corporation for their quick response to this incident. Well done!

In addition, I would like to remind people to continue to practice fire safety in their place of residence by ensuring that working smoke alarms are installed on every level of their residence, and outside/near all sleeping areas. As well, for added protection we highly recommend installing working smoke alarms inside each bedroom/sleeping area.

Please stay vigilant in your efforts to ensure the protection of your family during this holiday season.

Fire Safety … it starts with you!