Fish for free across Ontario for Family Day weekend

This Family Day weekend, from February 18-20, Ontario families and friends can enjoy fishing anywhere in the province without having to purchase a licence or carry an Outdoors Card.

“Fishing is a time-honoured tradition and a terrific way for families and friends to enjoy the outdoors and spend time together,” said Graydon Smith, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry. “Whether you are a seasoned angler or a first-time fisher, this is a great opportunity get outside and fish for free this Family Day Weekend.”

There are family fishing events planned across the province, or you can plan your own family event and get a free fishing package by visiting www.ontariofamilyfishing.com.

Ice fishing is a fun activity, but it’s important to make sure the ice is thick enough. Ice that looks safe may not be. Before you venture out, be sure to:

Check ice conditions with local ice hut operators or other anglers

Let others know where you’re planning to fish and when you plan to return

Wear appropriate clothing and equipment for safety and comfort

If you are fishing during free fishing periods, all conservation licence catch limits, size limits, sanctuaries and all other fishing regulations and rules still apply.