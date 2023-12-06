Fine Line Art Gallery gifts Rainycrest Auxiliary with original artworks

In the spirit of Christmas giving, a few of the artists from the Fine Line Art Gallery got together and donated their talent and materials in creating original art work that they donated to the Rainycrest Auxiliary. A huge thank you goes out to Laurel Perry, Lois Faragher and Evelyn Barker.

The art will be displayed in the Auxiliary Tuck Shop through December and given to residents that would like some art to brighten up their room. The artwork will also be sold to family and friends at a nominal fee.

The Auxiliary runs the tuck shop to sell snacks, personal hygiene items and decorative items to the residents, staff and the public. The residents appreciate the experience of having a place to shop and all proceeds go to the Auxiliary to purchase items that enhance the quality of life at Rainycrest for the residents. Thank you to everyone in the community who donates to the Auxiliary or volunteers at Rainycrest. We wish you a very Merry Christmas.