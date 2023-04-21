Local News Festival of stars 21 April 2023 Ken Kellar photos The Rainy River District Festival of the Performing Arts continued last week with the Vocal Musical Division. The event took place over two days with Tiffany A. Wilson adjudicating. All events are open to the public, with admission of $2 at the door. The highlights concert will be held May 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the Townshend Theatre. Admission is $5. Left, Piper Lidkea sang her selection. Right, adjudicator Wilson speaks to the competitors. FREE SIGN UP Left, Jennifer Fuhrer performs a solo in the Canadian Composer category. Middle, Adrianna Mc- Coy performed several songs, clinching a handful of awards. Right, Tayah Cumming performs her selection for a crowd of friends and family. FREE SIGN UP