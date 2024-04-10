Festival 2024 Vocal results

The following are the results of the Vocal Music Division, held Thursday, April 4 and Friday, April 5 under Adjudicator Mille Hildebrand.

CLASS V247E School Choirs, Massed School Choir – All Grades (English)

FIRST: St. Mary School Choir, Grade 3-5 (Honors),

Director: Ms. A. LaFroy, Accompanist: Mr. M. Brady

SECOND: Cornerstone Christian School Choir, Grade 6-12 (Honors),

Director: Mrs. R. Martin-Brown, Accompanist: Mrs. R. Martin-Brown

CLASS V253 School Choirs, High School Choir – All Grades

FIRST: Cornerstone Christian School Girls Choir, Grade 7-12 (First Class Honors),

Director: Mrs. R. Martin-Brown, Accompanist: Mrs. R. Martin-Brown

CLASS V206 Duet, 12 years and under

FIRST: Jennifer Fuhrer and Gemma Klassen (Honors)

CLASS V221 Ensemble – Voices and Instrumental, Open

FIRST: J.W. Walker Grade 6 Ensemble (Honors)

CLASS PV 1159 Solo, Folk Song (Traditional or Traditional Style), 12 years and under (P)

FIRST: Jennifer Fuhrer (Honors)

CLASS PV 1209 Solo, Folk Song (Traditional or Traditional Style), 14 years and under (E)

FIRST: Cassandra Armstrong (Honors)

CLASS PV 1309 Solo, Folk Song (Traditional or Traditional Style), 18 years and under (I)

FIRST: Piper Lidkea (Honors)

CLASS PV-C 1161 Solo, Canadian Composer, 12 years and under (P)

FIRST: Lilah Brockie (Honors)

CLASS PV-MT 1164 Solo, Musical Theatre, 12 years and under (P)

FIRST: Allegra Brockie (Honors)

SECOND: Lilah Brockie (Honors)

CLASS PV-TV 1163 Solo, TV/Movie Musical, 12 years and under (P)

FIRST (TIE): Lilah Brockie (Honors)

AND

Allegra Brockie (Honors)

SECOND: Jennifer Fuhrer (Honors)

CLASS V1266 Solo, Musical Theatre contrast to class PV-MT 1264, 16 years and under (J)

FIRST: Alexis Latter (Honors)

SECOND: Jameer Corneille

CLASS PV-PC 1162 Solo, Popular/Contemporary, 12 years and under (P)

FIRST: Jennifer Fuhrer (Honors)

SECOND . Josie Wilson (Honors)

CLASS SP 0103 Family Music

FIRST: Trevor, Nicole, Andrea, Karis and Joel Martin (First Class Honors)

CLASS PV-PC 1212 Solo, Popular/Contemporary, 14 years and under (E)

FIRST: Cassandra Armstrong (First Class Honors)

SECOND: Laila DeGrechie (Honors)

CLASS PV-MT 1264 Solo, Musical Theatre, 16 years and under (J)

C 1. Alexis Latter (First Class Honors)

C 2. Jameer Corneille (Honors)

CLASS V1171 Solo, Own Choice, 12 years and under (P)

FIRST: Josie Wilson (Honors)

CLASS PV-TV 1263 Solo, TV/Movie Musical, 16 years and under (J)

FIRST: Alexis Latter (Honors)

CLASS V1271 Solo, Own Choice, 16 years and under

FIRST: Jameer Corneille (Honors)

CLASS PV-PC 1262 Solo, Popular/Contemporary, 16 years and under (J)

FIRST: Alexis Latter (Honors)

CLASS V1316 Solo, Musical Theatre contrast to class PV-MT 1314, 18 years and under

FIRST: Adriana Lesk (Honors)

CLASS V1055 Solo, Canadian Composer, 8 years and under

FIRST: Willow House (Honors)

CLASS V1057 Solo, TV/Movie Musical, 8 years and under

FIRST (Tie): Carys Simpson (Honors)

AND

Annelise De Gagné (Honors)

CLASS V1056 Solo, Popular/Contemporary, 8 years and under

FIRST: Willow House (Honors)

CLASS PV-MT 1214 Solo, Musical Theatre, 14 years and under (E)

FIRST: Ava Gutormson (Honors)

SECOND: Harper Woolsey (Honors)

CLASS PV-MT 1314 Solo, Musical Theatre, 18 years and under (I)

FIRST: Piper Lidkea (Honors)

SECOND: Adriana Lesk (Honors)

CLASS PV-TV 1213 Solo, Musical Theatre, 14 years and under (E)

FIRST: Cassandra Armstrong (First Class Honors)

SECOND: Harper Woolsey (Honors)

CLASS PV-PC-1312 Solo, Popular/Contemporary, 18 years and under (I)

FIRST: Adriana Lesk (First Class Honors)

SECOND: Liam Dent (Honors)

CLASS V1215 Solo, Musical Theatre to contrast class PV-MT 1214, 14 years and under (E)

FIRST (Tie): Ava Gutormson (First Class Honors)

AND

Cassandra Armstrong (First Class Honors)

CLASS PV 1303 Solo, French Mélodie, 18 years and under (I)

FIRST: Piper Lidkea (Honors)

CLASS V 1105 Solo, Canadian Composer, 10 years and under

FIRST: Teagan McKinnon (Honors)

SECOND: Reece Kuchma (Honors)