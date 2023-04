FESTIVAL 2023 Drama & Speech Arts Division Results

Drama & Speech Arts Division Results – April 17

Adjudicator – Deborah Jean

French Choral Speaking, Grades Five and Six

FIRST: J.W. Walker School Grade 6 Core French (M. Spooner) (First Class Honors) SECOND: St. Mary School Grade 5/6 French Immersion (M. Brady) (Honors)

A French Choral Speaking, Grades Three and Four

FIRST: St. Mary School Grade 2/3A French Immersion (J. Gushulak) (First Class Honors) SECOND: J.W. Walker School Grade 4 Core French (M. Spooner) (Honors)

French Solo Poetry, Grades Three and Four

FIRST: Pearce Spooner (Honors)

French Choral Speaking, Grades Three and Four

NC: Pearce Spooner and Leander Spooner

French Choral Speaking, Grades One and Two

FIRST: St. Mary School Grade 1A French Immersion (A Coyle) (First Class Honors) SECOND: St. Mary School Grade 1B French Immersion (A. Coyle) (Honors)

French Solo Poetry, Grades Nine, Ten, Eleven and Twelve

FIRST: Arianna Hyatt (Honors)

French Solo Poetry, Grades Five and Six

FIRST: Jackson Bourgeois (First Class Honors) SECOND: Seth Jewell (Honors)

French Choral Speaking, Grades Five and Six

FIRST: Tayah Cumming and Gianna Gushulak (Honors) SECOND: Madeline Bottomley, Carmen Faragher and Klara Wilson (Honors)

Drama & Speech Arts Division Results – April 18 and 19

Adjudicator – Lauren Hyatt

English Drama, Serious Monologue, Grades 9 and 10

FIRST: Jameer Corneille (Honors) SECOND: Adam L’Hirondelle

English Drama, Humorous Monologue, Grades 9 and 10

FIRST: Yannick Langevin (Honors) SECOND: Dalton Green

English Drama, Serious Monologue, Grades 11 and 12

FIRST. Skylar Medwechuk (First Class Honors) SECOND: Adrianna McCoy (First Class Honors)

English Drama, Humorous Monologue, Grades 11 and 12

FIRST: Kaylee Johnson-Luoma SECOND: Neala Reinhardt

English Drama, Skit, Grade 8

FIRST: Cornerstone Christian School Gr 6-8 (Ms. Y. Veldhuisen) (First Class Honors)

English Drama, Choral Speaking, Grade 3

FIRST: J.W. Walker School Gr 3 (Ms. M. Spooner) (First Class Honors) SECOND: TIE St. Mary School Gr 2/3 English (Ms. R. Wood) (Honors)

AND

Robert Moore School Gr 3 (Ms. A. Norris) (Honors)

English Drama, Choral Speaking, Grade 6-8

FIRST: Cornerstone Christian School Gr 8 (Ms. Y. Veldhuisen)

English Drama, Choral Speaking, Grade 4

FIRST: J.W. Walker School Gr 4 (Ms. M. Spooner) (First Class Honors)

English Drama, Skit, Grade 4

FIRST: Max Moen and Austin Arpin (Mr. T. Barker) (Honors)

English Drama, Skit, Grade 5

FIRST: Sophie Calder and Valentina Hyatt (Mr. T. Barker)

English Drama, Humorous Solo Poetry, Grade 2

FIRST: Anneliese De Gagné (Honors)

English Drama, Humorous Solo Poetry, Grade 5

FIRST: Marina Jarvis (Honors)

English Drama, Serious Solo Poetry, Grade 3

FIRST: Ruby Foy

English Drama, Humorous Solo Poetry, Grade 3

FIRST: Teagan McKinnon (Honors)

English Drama, Solo Reading, Prose, Grade 7-9

FIRST: Cassandra Armstrong (First Class Honors)

English Drama, Serious Solo Poetry, Grades 9 and 10

FIRST: Avery Veldhuisen

English Drama, Solo Spoken Poetry Classical, Grades 7-9

FIRST: Cassandra Armstrong (First Class Honors)

English Drama, Religious Reading, Grades 9 and 10

FIRST: Avery Veldhuisen

English Drama, Solo Reading, Bible, Own Choice, Grade 7-9

FIRST: Cassandra Armstrong (First Class Honors)