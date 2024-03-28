Farewell party for Jean Richards

Jean Richards was honoured with a celebration at the Fine Line Art Gallery on Friday afternoon, to see her off on a new chapter in Kenora. Many friends attended to enjoy cake and coffee/tea. Jean was all smiles and felt honoured by all the attention. She will be greatly missed by all who were part of her life at the Fine Line Art Gallery, which he helped found nearly 30 years ago. Jean will take her many happy memories with her and I’m sure continue to build more in Kenora, as she enriches the lives of her family, the Kenora arts community and anyone else who has the pleasure to spend time with her!