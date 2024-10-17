Explore a future in Early Childhood Education

The District of Rainy River Services Board (DRRSB) and Confederation College Rainy River District Campus are hosting a special event on Thursday, October 24, 2024 to coincide with Child Care Worker and Early Childhood Educator Appreciation Day. The event, titled “Join the Journey: Discover Careers in Early Childhood Education,” will take place at Confederation College from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The event, which will also include participation from NCDS, the Atikokan Employment Centre, and Rainy River District School Board, will provide attendees with the opportunity to learn more about the important work of Early Childhood Educators (ECEs) and explore career opportunities in the field. Attendees will be able to enjoy food, prizes, and hands-on learning experiences as they discover the pathways to becoming an ECE.

“By aligning this event with Child Care Worker and Early Childhood Educator Appreciation Day, we want to recognize the significance of the profession while encouraging more people to explore this meaningful career,” said Tanis Fretter, Integrated Services Manager (Children’s Services) with DRRSB. “ECEs play a vital role in shaping young lives, and this event will help showcase the variety of opportunities available to those interested in joining the field.”

“We are pleased to support this event and highlight the educational opportunities available for those considering a career in early childhood education,” said Brian Tucker, Confederation College Rainy River District Campus Manager. “Participants will gain insight into the training and qualifications needed to succeed in this rewarding field.”