Drug charges at Fort Frances Jail

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – A report of drug possession at the Fort Frances District Jail had led to one inmate being arrested and charged.

On February 28, 2023, members of the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment and the North West Region Canine Unit responded to a report of an inmate at the Fort Frances District Jail being in possession of suspected illicit substances. The investigation into the occurrence has resulted in the seizure of suspected methamphetamine.

As a result of the investigation, a 31-years-old Winnipeg resident has been arrested and charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act with Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on Monday, March 27, 2023, to answer to the above charge.

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.