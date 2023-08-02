Crabbe promoted to superintendent for North West Region: OPP

The Rainy River District OPP congratulated inspector Shaun Crabbe on his promotion to the rank of superintendent and his assignment to operations in the North West region.

Effective July 3, superintendent Crabbe passed on his responsibilities to acting inspector Greg Given who assumed the interim role of commander of Rainy River District Detachment for the next three months.

Superintendent Crabbe, as part of his new role as director of operations for the North West region, will oversee several detachment commanders, including the Rainy River District.

Later in the fall, OPP intended to identify candidates eligible for promotion to Inspector and for the selection of the next permanent commander for the Rainy River District Detachment.

“We certainly congratulate superintendent Crabbe on his promotion and wish him well. And sorry to lose him here,” said a member of the police services board at their meeting on July 28.

Superintendent Crabbe said he looks forward to continuing to see his former colleagues when he visits in his new role in the future.

In an email, superintendent Crabbe reflected on his time of service at the OPP Fort Frances Detachment.

“I have had the opportunity to work in the regions and various locations across the province and upon reflection I honestly believe that our Detachment has offered me and my family with the best of a delicate balance between my 24/7/365 professional responsibilities and our personal lives and recreation,” he wrote. “ It has been an honour and privilege to work with and serve at this detachment.”

Superintendent Crabbe was torn between remaining in his former position or moving on. He wrote, “I truly enjoy the vast and never ending demands and challenges of the DC role, but after 12 years working in that capacity I have made the conscious decision to move on.”

Opportunities outside the North West Region were considered but eventually decided against. Superintendent Crabbe said he wanted to stay in the location where he spent half his career and where his family calls home. After support and encouragement from many, he decided to take on a superintendent role within the North West Region.

OPP Director of Operations for North West Region Superintendent Shaun Crabbe

“As I transition to this role I hope to use my detachment and operational command experience to inform regional priority setting and decisions,” he wrote.

Superintendent Crabbe encouraged his colleagues to remain steadfast in their profession and to “not be consumed by the negativity and resentment sometimes plaguing our profession.” He reminded them to continue building a positive culture, to persevere as an individual, and that personal relationships are what matter.

Travelling to Orillia for a portion of his last week at the Rainy River District Detachment, superintendent Crabbe spent his final hours doing what he throughly enjoys: “working the frontline alongside those who keep our community safe everyday.”

His last shift with the Rainy River District Detachment was on Friday, June 30, 2023, into the evening.

Superintendent Crabbe began his career with the OPP in 2006 in Grey County. He has served in various roles and areas, including the former Bruce Peninsula Detachment, the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, Traffic and Marine (North West Region) and Operational Support (North West Region).

Superintendent Crabbe has also been the commander of Pickle Lake, Red Lake, West Parry Sound and James Bay detachments, and has been a critical incident commander since 2017.

He holds a bachelor of arts degree in criminology and psychology from St. Thomas University and has a certificate in police leadership and management development from Dalhousie University.