COVID-19 Outbreak now facility wide at Rainycrest Long Term Care Home

Riverside Health Care, in conjunction with the Northwestern Public Health Unit, has declared that the

COVID-19 outbreak at Rainycrest Long Term Care Home is now facility wide, adding the Special Care Unit to the outbreaks previously announced in the East wing on May 2 and the West wing on April 30.

To keep residents, family members, visitors and staff members healthy, enhanced visitor restrictions are in place that permit two (2) visitors or caregivers at a time in the affected units. In addition, visitations with residents must take place in the residents’ rooms, not in common areas — except for palliative care visitation. Visitors should only visit one resident per visit in outbreak areas. We remind all potential visitors to please remain home if experiencing any symptoms of illness or after any positive COVID test.

There are restrictions on admissions, transfers, discharges, and large group activities until further notice.

Masking is required by both staff and visitors, with N95 masks and additional PPE as instructed when visiting anyone in isolation.

The public is reminded to prevent getting and spreading infections by:

Washing hands often, for at least 15 seconds with soap and warm water or by using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer,

Maintaining good cough and sneeze etiquette (into a tissue, your sleeve or elbow),

Putting all used tissues in the garbage right away,

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, or mouth, and

Staying at home if sick, to avoid spreading infections to others.

The Outbreak Management Team will continue to monitor the situation. The care and safety of our residents, families and staff members are our top priority.

We understand the challenges and hindrances posed by outbreak and thank everyone for their understanding and continued cooperation and support.