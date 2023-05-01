COVID-19 outbreak declared at Rainycrest

Riverside Health Care in conjunction with the Northwestern Public Health Unit has declared a COVID- 19 Outbreak for the East and West wings of Rainycrest Long Term Care Home.

Enhanced visitor restrictions are in place that permit two (2) visitors or caregivers at a time in the affected unit. In addition, visitations with residents must take place in the residents’ rooms, not in common areas. The exception of palliative care visitation will remain in effect.

There are restrictions on admissions, transfers, discharges, and large group social activities for East and West unit residents until further notice.

Riverside continues to have our detailed safety procedures and infection prevention control practices in place, which are designed to ensure the health and safety of our staff, the community and those within our care.

The public is reminded to prevent getting and spreading infections by:

Washing hands often, for at least 15 seconds with soap and warm water or by using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer,

Maintaining good cough and sneeze etiquette (into a tissue, your sleeve or elbow),

Putting all used tissues in the garbage right away,

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, or mouth, and

Staying at home if sick, to avoid spreading infections to others.

All visitors must screen at kiosk on way in as per usual,

Visitors should only visit one Resident per visit,

N95 masks will be required by both staff and visitors in designated areas,

Additional PPE to be worn as instructed when visiting anyone in isolation.

We believe these added measures will enhance the Home’s ability to reduce the risk of transmission.

The Outbreak Management Team will continue to monitor the situation. The care and safety of our residents, team members and families are a top priority.

We thank everyone for their understanding and continued support at this time.