COVID-19 Outbreak Declared at La Verendrye General Hospital

Riverside Health Care in conjunction with the Northwestern Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 Outbreak at La Verendrye General Hospital.

This outbreak is isolated to a few patients on the first floor of the facility. Extra measures are also in place to prevent spread, including enhanced masking, reduced visitation and limited staff movement.

At this time, visitation is restricted to two individuals, with N-95 masking required on the first floor.

We’re asking all visitors and staff members to screen for symptoms and avoid entering LVGH if symptomatic. Alternative arrangements for admission may also be required.

There are no limitations on services at this time.

Riverside continues to have our detailed safety procedures and infection prevention control practices in place, which are designed to ensure the health and safety of our staff, the community and those within our care.

The public is reminded to prevent getting and spreading infections by:

Washing hands often, for at least 15 seconds with soap and warm water or by using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer;

Maintaining good cough and sneeze etiquette, including sneezing/couching into a tissue, your sleeve or elbow;

Putting all used tissues in the garbage right away;

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, or mouth; and

Staying at home if sick, to avoid spreading infections to others.

The Outbreak Management Team will continue to monitor the situation. The care and safety of our patients, their families and our team members are the top priority. We thank everyone for their understanding and diligence.