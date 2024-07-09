Council updated on ongoing projects

Town Council were treated to an update on capital projects underway across the municipality during the regular meeting on Monday, July 8. Here’s what’s going on with ongoing infrastructure upgrades:

Pool:

The pool was filled on July 1st/2nd and the process is underway to balance the chemicals, get the Dry-O-Tron up and running again and warm the pool. Pool equipment (Ladders, guard chairs, diving boards, lifts) are being installed and the new bleacher guards are also being installed. The contractor is also working on site clean up and demobilization.

Portage Avenue Underpass:

Thunder Bay Multi Trades mobilized to site July 2 and started with setting up signage and traffic signals. Portage Avenue will be reduced to one lane for the duration of the work broken up into 2 stages, the east side and the west side. Third Street and Fifth Street will be closed at Portage Avenue for the duration of the work.

First Street Reconstruction:

All of the underground pipe work is complete. The contractor is working on shaping of the road base in preparation for the installation of sidewalk and curb and gutter which is planned for the week of July 8th.

Road Resurfacing (5th Street, 6th Street, School Road):

A preconstruction meeting was held with MSO (the Contractor) and MTO (the project manager) and as they finalize the works, a schedule is due out by the end of this week. It is looking like the work will be taking place in Town the end of July or early August.

Landfill Scales:

The old scales were removed on Friday June 28th and preparations were underway for the new scale shack to be delivered July 4th. Once the new shack is set in place, the final wiring will be installed and the old shack fully decommissioned. During the final commissioning, there may be times where fees will be on a flat rate basis, not based on tonnage.