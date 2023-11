In last week’s edition of the Fort Frances Times, an article titled “WRRD Lion’s Hunter’s supper a wild success!” ran that erroneously stated that the West Rainy River District Lions Club is the only operating Lion’s Club in the district. In actuality, both the Fort Frances Lion’s Club and Voyageur’s Lion’s Club, as well as the Atikokan Lion’s Club, also operate within the Rainy River District. The Times apologizes for any upset or confusion this has caused.