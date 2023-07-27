Community groups to host human trafficking walk next week

Human trafficking is happening right here in the Rainy River District. Ginny Heilman, manager of social emergencies at Giishkaandago’Ikwe Health Services says the stats are high.

“We have quite a large demographic of clients at our organization,” she says. “And it’s not just sexual exploitation, it’s also labour trafficking that we’re seeing around here as well.”

Giishkaandago’Ikwe usually holds an event for world human trafficking day. This year, they’ve decided to do a walk and barbecue.

“We’ll be partnered up with a couple other organizations locally who have the passion and do the same work with human trafficking,” says Heilman. “The goal is to spread awareness and have conversations about support that may be available to anyone who needs it.”

The walk will be on July 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will begin at the LaVerendrye General Hospital, go to Scott Street, and conclude at 601 Kings Highway (behavioural health services building). From there, they’ll continue the event with a barbecue.

Riverside Health Care, Canada Border Services Agency, and Grand Council Treaty #3 are partnering with Giishkaandago’Ikwe to host the event.