Community Christmas Dinner bumped up to Christmas Eve

A local family is once again stepping up to help give everyone a merry Christmas meal, just a day earlier than in years past.

The Cridland family of The Flint House restaurant in downtown Fort Frances will be preparing the annual Community Christmas Dinner for those who cannot cook for themselves, or may not have another dinner to go to. Like in previous years, those interested in a pickup or delivery meal can call to place their order, but this year’s meal is instead scheduled for Christmas Eve, December 24, 2023. Christine Cridland said the earlier date is simply because, as the kids within the family continue to get older, organizing everything for Christmas day, in addition to the family’s own private celebrations, has just become too much.

Still, the family doesn’t want to leave folks out in the cold, so to speak. Moving the dinner to Christmas Eve allows them to prepare the hundreds of meals they traditionally do, and gives them some downtime on Christmas Day to spend with their families. Last year the family prepared roughly 400 meals and Cridland said they expect numbers this year to be on par with last year’s or even greater.

Cridland noted that the meal will be the traditional Christmas dinner with all the fixings like it has been in the past. Those who are interested in receiving a meal can call 807-276-6425 to place their order which will then be available for pickup at the restaurant, or will be delivered by a volunteer, between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. that day. In order to best prepare for all the orders to go out that day, the Cridlands are asking that orders be placed by December 22 at the latest.

Cridland said the family wishes to thank all of the people who volunteer to help out with the dinner each year, and extends their Christmas greetings to all.