Book Sale this weekend at Fort Frances library

Getting your summer reading lined up will be easy, thanks to the annual Book Sale at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre.

The sale will take place this Saturday, May 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include good quality used books and DVDs. Shoppers are asked to bring their own bags and all sales are cash only.

The book sale is the largest fundraiser for the Friends of the Library – the fundraising arm of the library.

The Friends have been supporting the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre for more than 30 years – first as a casual group, and then as the formal non-charitable organization it is today. They have a dedicated group of around 40 volunteers, with a dozen or so who regularly attend monthly meetings. They organize community events, such as the Teddy Bear Picnic, as well as the annual sale.

Although the funds raised can’t be used for the everyday operations at the Library, such as wages, money raised from the sale are used for special projects, programs and collections, to make the library the best it can be.

According to Laurel Halvorson, the Friends of the Library are always seeking new members to join the group, which meets the third Thursday of every month, at 11 a.m. in the Shaw Room.