Beyak Automotive Group acquires Eckman Chevrolet GMC in International Falls

The Beyak Automotive Group is very pleased to announce the acquisition of Eckman Chevrolet GMC in International Falls, Minn., effective January 8, 2024. Under its new name, Border Chevrolet GMC will join Sunset Country Ford, Fort Frances GM, the Fort Frances Collision Centre along with Dryden GM and Sioux Lookout GM.

The Beyak Automotive Group is excited to be expanding across international borders and is committed to providing excellence in customer service and employee satisfaction. They look forward to developing relationships with local organizations and becoming a partner in community initiatives within International Falls and the surrounding communities.

“Given how close our Canadian operations are to the border, we look forward to sharing efficiencies and resources to continue to provide exceptional service to customers in International Falls and across the entire organization,” said Nick Beyak, Beyak Automotive Group President.

“We are very excited to see what the future holds as we expand the Beyak Automotive Group into Minnesota and look forward to building relationships with the employees, customers, and community partners.”

“I am pleased that Scott Eckman will continue to operate the dealership on a daily basis,” Beyak added.

“His years of knowledge, customer service and ties to the community will be a valuable asset to our organization.”

The Beyak Automotive Group, comprised of Dryden GM, Sunset Country Ford, Fort Frances GM, the Fort Frances Collision Centre, Sioux Lookout GM and now Border Chevrolet GMC is committed to providing exceptional customer service and employee satisfaction, as well as strong support for the communities where they do business. These commitments have formed the foundation of their success. Now with over 160 dedicated employees, the Beyak Automotive Group is excited about what the future holds as they continue to serve and invest in the people of Northwestern Ontario and Northern Minnesota.