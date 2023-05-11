Beyak Auto provides early look at Canada Day celebration plans

With pandemic restrictions and high water levels, Canada Day celebrations in Fort Frances have been on hold the past few years. But now, two months from the holiday, comeback plans are already brewing.

“We are really excited to bring Canada Day activities back,” says Holly Kaemingh, marketing and PR manager for Beyak Automotive Group. “We’re always looking to give back and we’re so lucky to be able to do that.”

She says the parade will run down Front St. at 11 a.m., and there will be activities in Point Park from 12-4 p.m.

So far, Kaemingh says there will be sandcastle building, face painting, and a bouncy castle. She also says Sunset Water Sports will be doing tube rides. But Kaemingh knows there’s potential for more.

“Basically, the sky’s the limit,” she says. “The more volunteers we get, the more we can do.”

Kaemingh also says they’re still looking to secure food for the day.

“We’re basically just looking to do something great for the community and bring back all of the excitement that used to be around Canada Day,” she says. “Hopefully it’ll be back and better than ever.”

If you wish to volunteer time, offer food services, or ask further questions, contact Kaemingh at 276-3236 or holly@beyakautogroup.com