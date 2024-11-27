Betty’s ‘book guy’ hosting ‘Blind Date with a Book’

Michael Dawber, the resident “book guy” and former Librarian at Betty’s is putting together a “Blind Date with a Book” event on November 21st. Moreover, Dawber says this event seeks to introduce readers to various fictional books, ranging from mysteries to autobiographically-inspired fiction. Additionally, Dawber says there is a range of pricing for the books, customers of the event will receive a ten per cent discount, while supplies last.

“I decided to try this because, in a previous life, I was a librarian for many years,” said Dawber. “This is something that I’ve used in a library context.”

According to Dawber, this is a “fun way to introduce authors and books someone might not have heard of” simply because the book and author are completely unknown, that is until it’s unwrapped.

“We’ve taken a bunch of books from the shelf and we have kind of wrapped them up so that you can’t see what it is,” said Dawber. “But, we put a tag on the outside that gives you a keyword, like a hint.”

“The one that I thought in my hand right here says, ‘Its secrets.’

The Book Guy at Betty’s of Fort Frances, Michael Dawber, finishes wrapping books for the November 21 Blind Date with a Book sale.

For Dawber, it’s important not to give too much away to encourage people to read something they haven’t tried before.

“We’ve got about a dozen or so books set aside with keyword descriptions on them,” said Dawber. “Maybe you’ll find an author, or find a type of book you’ve never tried before.”

Going further than a novel experience, Dawber thinks the “Blind Date with a Book” event showcases stories people can “personally connect to.”

“It’s an opportunity for people to find stories that they can personally connect to,” said Dawber. “That’s why we have worked hard to gather the selection that we have to reach all parts of the community. We have a really big Indigenous First Nation selection. We have all kinds of kids’ books, both picture books and word books.”

Dawber emphasizes the importance of literacy and book sales in Fort Frances.

“Reading with people when they’re little is one of the best ways to set them up for life to be readers,” said Dawber. “Books are one of the most important sections that we have here at Betty’s and there aren’t that many places in the Fort that you can still purchase books.”

Not only does Dawber think literacy is important, but fun, too.

“The Blind Date with a Book is just a little bit of fun.”

Moreover, Dawber says the prices will be on the outside so people won’t be going in completely blind.

“We put the price on the outside,” said Dawber. “They’re about 20 to $35 each.”

Furthermore, participants of the event will receive a store-wide discount, while supplies last.

“Everything in the store is going to be ten per cent off,” said Dawber. “It is the one day only, and it is well supplies last.