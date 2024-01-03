Best for Kitty welcomes new year with new website

There’s a new way to donate to and adopt from Best for Kitty.

The cat and kitten rescue organization has launched a new website, bestforkitty.net.

The organization’s Facebook page will remain active, but the website provides the convenience of fillable forms for those hoping to foster or adopt, as well as easy ways to donate, either through monetary donations or the Best for Kitty Amazon wish list. The website has photos of adoptable animals, and some heartwarming “furever home” stories.

Best for Kitty receives all of its funding and support from donations and volunteer time. Monetary donations are needed to cover costly vet bills, along with the purchase of food and supplies for fostered cats awaiting their furever homes.

Just a few of the cats and kittens looking for their forever homes, through Best for Kitty. New animals in need of a home arrive regularly. These are the lucky ones – brought in from the cold and kept warm and happy while they await permanent homes. If you would like to help out as a foster home, to help get more cats and kittens to safety, visit Best for Kitty online at Bestforkitty.net. – Facebook photos

If you have a little cozy space to offer a foster cat or kitten, would like to add a new family member through adoption, or would like to make a donation, head to bestforkitty.net.