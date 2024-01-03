Best for Kitty welcomes new year with new website

There’s a new way to donate to and adopt from Best for Kitty.
The cat and kitten rescue organization has launched a new website, bestforkitty.net.
The organization’s Facebook page will remain active, but the website provides the convenience of fillable forms for those hoping to foster or adopt, as well as easy ways to donate, either through monetary donations or the Best for Kitty Amazon wish list. The website has photos of adoptable animals, and some heartwarming “furever home” stories.
Best for Kitty receives all of its funding and support from donations and volunteer time. Monetary donations are needed to cover costly vet bills, along with the purchase of food and supplies for fostered cats awaiting their furever homes.
If you have a little cozy space to offer a foster cat or kitten, would like to add a new family member through adoption, or would like to make a donation, head to bestforkitty.net.