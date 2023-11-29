Behan calls for Town support for libraries and doctors

Rising costs, and dwindling funds are at the root of two motions put forward by Coun. Mike Behan, during Monday’s council meeting.

The first addresses the growing strain on public libraries, and aims to throw support behind a request for a funding increase.

“The combined impact of the pandemic, the pressure of inflation on public library and municipal budgets, and growing social and economic challenges in communities across the province have brought public libraries to a critical point,” said the motion. It went on to say that public libraries in Ontario have not received an increase in provincial funding (the Provincial Libraries Operating Grant, or PLOG) in more than 25 years; during that time, the value of the province’s investment in public libraries had decreased by more than 60 per cent.

Roughly 90 per cent of library funding is from municipalities, noted the motion.

The motion calls for the council and Town of Fort Frances to support a request by the Ontario Library Association (OLA) and the Federation of Ontario Public Libraries (FOPL) for an increase to the PLOG of an additional $25 million annually, on top of the existing $21 million grant, to restore the PLOG to a present-day value, addressing the impact of inflation, rising costs of living, and other pressures accumulated over more than 25 years;

Doctor recruitment

Behan’s second motion calls for the Town to call on the Ministry of Health to stabilize, increase and investigate funding for doctor recruitment, retention and renumeration across northern Ontario.

According to the motion, “many communities are falling short of providing the necessary incentives to recruit and retain physicians;” and current and newly-recruited family physicians are finding the workload excessive and are challenged to find a sustainable work/life balance. In addition, “existing incentive programs are slowly being reduced, with some consideration being given to eliminate these funding programs totally,” said the motion.

To help offset these hardships experienced by northern Ontario municipalities, Behan’s Motion calls on the Ministry of Health to: