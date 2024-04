The Fort Frances Mill Alumni 12th Annual Banquet has been scheduled for May 29, 2024. Mill Alumni members do not want to lose sight of the role they played in the lives of people throughout the district, even though the mill is out of sight. Our Annual Alumni Banquet attendance has increased in the past years, with 118 fellow past employees enjoying reconnecting with former co-workers last year! Watch for the Mill Alumni Annual Banquet details in upcoming editions of the Fort Frances Times