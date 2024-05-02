And the winner is…

Riverside Foundation for Health Care is excited to announce that the winners of the Spring 50/50 jackpot are Karen and Richard Rob of Fort Frances, ON with the winning ticket number JJ-2330026. Robs are the lucky recipient of $10,368 with the same amount going to the Foundation. The draw was made Tuesday, April 30th at 11:00am in the Foundation Office.

Karen and Richard have been dedicated supporters of the Riverside 5050, having purchased tickets for every draw since it began in the summer of 2020, stating that they always viewed it as a donation. They appreciate knowing that their ticket purchase is staying local and supporting Riverside. Having never thought they would win, as according to them, they never win anything, their windfall is still sinking in and they have no immediate plans on how to enjoy their winnings. Winning hasn’t stopped them from continuing their support, and they already have their May tickets purchased.

Tickets for the May 50/50 are available now at www.riverside5050.ca or by calling the Foundation Office to arrange for offline sales. This month only receive 100 bonus numbers at the $40 price point for a total of 350 chances to win. Ticket bundles are also available at $5, $10 and $20 per package. A $500 early bird draw sponsored by West End Motors and Westland Insurance will take place Wednesday, May 8th at 11:00am.

Special this month, just in time for walleye opener, you can catch the big one with a bonus early bird draw taking place on May 17th. All tickets purchased prior to 11:00am on Friday, May 17th will be entered to win a fishing package for two courtesy of Manitou Weather Station Fishing Lodge. This package, valued at $3,500, includes lodging for 3 nights, meals, and guided fishing for 2 days at the beautiful Manitou Weather Station Fishing Lodge. Ticket sales for the jackpot close Thursday, May 30th at 11:59pm with the draw taking place Friday, May 31st at 11:00 am.

The Riverside Foundation for Health Care is the fundraising entity for Riverside Health Care Facilities. It is our mission to raise funds for the purchase of medical equipment, the support of patient/client services, and the improvement of medical facilities for all residents of the area served by Riverside Health Care. Donors can choose to designate their donation to a specific facility, department, or approved piece of capital equipment. Every dollar designated to a specific fund is used for it’s intended purpose. Riverside Foundation honours the capital approval process that is in place at Riverside Facilities and is only able to support the purchase of any medical equipment, support patient/client services, and support any improvement of medical facilities that has been granted approval by Riverside Health Care Facilities.