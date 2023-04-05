And the winner is…

Riverside Foundation for Health Care is excited to announce that the winner of the March 50/50 jackpot is Daryl Begin of Fort Frances, ON with the winning ticket number AA-1309002. Daryl is the lucky recipient of $13,120 with the same amount going to the Foundation. The draw was made Friday, March 30th at 11:00am in the Foundation Office.

Daryl, who was sleeping off a night shift when the call came in, got quite the wake up when his wife passed on the word that he was this month’s winner. A proud supporter of the Riverside Foundation, Daryl purchases tickets every month as he likes to see the money stay local. He has no immediate plans for his winnings, but does plan to continue to purchase tickets monthly.

This month’s winnings officially put the amount given away through all the Foundation 50/50 draws over half a million dollars. That means that thanks to our ticket purchases and supporters over half a million dollars has been injected into local health care to go towards supporting health care close to home. Since September 2020 these funds have been put towards the following purchases:

$21,000 for two Bladder Scanners for Rainycrest and LVGH

$97,000 towards the purchase of an Ultrasound for the DI Department

$123,000 towards the Picture This campaign for a new CT scanner, digital mammography machine and digital upgrade of the x-ray machines for the DI Department

$46,000 for two Spacelab Monitors for the OR

$35,000 for a Spacelab Rolly for Peds

$30,000 for a Cellavision DC-1 for the lab

$11,700 for an IV Double Infusion pump for the LVGH ER



Tickets for the April raffle are available now at www.riverside5050.ca or by calling the Foundation Office at 274-4803 to arrange for offline sales. Tickets are 10 for $5, 20 for $10, 100 for $20 or our best deal of 250 chances for $40. A $500 early bird draw sponsored by West End Motors and Westland Insurance will take place Wednesday, April 19th at 11:00am. Ticket sales for the jackpot close Thursday, April 27 at 9 p.m. with the draw taking place Friday, April 28at 11:00 am.

The Riverside Foundation for Health Care is the fundraising entity for Riverside Health Care Facilities. It is our mission to raise funds for the purchase of medical equipment, the support of patient/client services, and the improvement of medical facilities for all residents of the area served by Riverside Health Care. Donors can choose to designate their donation to a specific facility, department, or approved piece of capital equipment. Every dollar designated to a specific fund is used for it’s intended purpose. Riverside Foundation honours the capital approval process that is in place at Riverside Facilities and is only able to support the purchase of any medical equipment, support patient/client services, and support any improvement of medical facilities that has been granted approval by Riverside Health Care Facilities.