KB Market Day a huge success

KB Ranch hosted its second annual Market Day, on Wednesday, August 7. Although the weather conditions weren’t perfect, that didn’t stop approximately 200 people of all ages from attending.

Kelvin and Shelly Caul of Caul’s Catering served up some mighty fine burgers and fries. The Sweet Treats vendor put a smile on many a face. Jewelry vendors, home baking, consisting of pies, bread, cookies, candy apples, doughnuts, jam and many other delicacies were available.

Cows, chickens, sheep and a donkey put on a show for the onlookers. There were face painting games, and the cow-pie bingo was a huge success. Many rides were given in the barrel train pulled by a lawnmower. Definitely something for everyone to help make the trip to KB Ranch a great way to spend a rainy day!

The cow pie bingo was a fundraiser to support the RR Regional Abattoir, with many in attendance taking part in the fun. Kerry and Brodie Gross, proprietors of KB Ranch, were extremely grateful for all those who did support the fundraiser. Angela Godin won $250.00 in cash. The fundraiser raised $2560 and KB Ranch topped it up to $3,000 for the Abattoir.

Kerry shared,”The day was filled with fun, games and activities for families in a relaxed atmosphere where everyone could enjoy the farm and connect with old and new friends.”

Kerry is grateful for her team, who worked hard to make the day such a huge success.

“It takes a great team,” said Kerry, who was also thankful for everyone who attended. “It was great seeing lots of smiling faces, that makes it all worthwhile!”