High temperatures expected to last through the week

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm with a low of 18 C (64 F).

Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm during the day with cloudy periods and a chance of showers overnight with a high of 30 (86) and a low of 19 (66).

Thursday will be sunny and clear with a high of 29 (84) and a low of 19 (66).

In the extended forecast, Friday will be sunny and clear with a high of 29 (84) and a low of 17 (63) and Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud during the day with cloudy periods overnight and a high of 26 (79) with a low of 15 (59).

The record high for today is 34 (93) set in 1995, and the record low is 3 (37) set in 2019.

Sunset today is at 8:53 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 5:47 a.m.