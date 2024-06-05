FFHS celebrates Grand March and Prom 2024

It was an enchanted afternoon and evening full of magic and fun as students from Fort Frances High School celebrated the Enchanted Ever After Grand March and Prom celebration on Saturday, June 1, 2024. The Grade 12 students and their dates kicked the day off with photos at Seven Oaks before heading to Rainycrest Long-Term Care Home for the Grand March celebration traditionally held there for the residents. Once done at Rainycrest, students made their way to Fort Frances High School for the public Grand March, ensuring family and friends got to celebrate together before ending the night with dinner and dancing at La Place Rendez-Vous. For photos from Rainycrest’s Grand March celebrations, head to B8. – Allan Bradbury photos