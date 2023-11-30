Zebra mussels find their way to Riding Mountain National Park

Parks Canada confirmed this week that zebra mussels have been discovered in another Manitoba waterway, as the spread of the invasive species in this province shows no signs of slowing down.

According to Parks Canada, test results from water samples collected from Clear Lake in the Riding Mountain National Park throughout the summer indicated the presence of environmental DNA for zebra mussels at the Boat Cove area at Clear Lake where there is a public boat dock.

Parks Canada says their staff conducted further monitoring and sampling in the area, and have now confirmed the presence of live zebra mussels at Boat Cove.

Clear Lake is a popular summer holiday and tourist spot in the national park located north of Brandon.

The boat launch will now be closed until at least sometime next year, as Parks Canada says they will work with partner organizations to analyze the results.

Invasive zebra mussels were first discovered in Lake Winnipeg in the fall of 2013, and have since spread to other bodies of water in this province including Lake Manitoba, the Nelson River, and now Clear Lake.

Adult female zebra mussels are known to reproduce at a rapid rate, as they can typically produce 30,000 to 40,000 eggs in each reproductive cycle, and over 1 million eggs in a single year.

Zebra mussels can be harmful to Manitoba waterways, as they reproduce rapidly and deplete native fish populations, and they can be sharp and harmful and a nuisance when they wash up on shores and beaches.

They can also cause damage to boats and other aquatic vehicles as they clump and can clog engine parts and machinery.

The mussels have also been a costly concern for Manitoba Hydro recently, as the Crown corporation announced earlier this year it would spend about $2 million to try to prevent damage to six of their generating stations along the Nelson River, where they say the infestation of the mussels has been growing and spreading, and causing clogging to intake pipes, which has slowed operations and caused safety hazards.

Parks Canada says they plan to hold public engagement sessions during the winter about the issue of zebra mussels at Clear Lake and will release more information about those meetings when it is available.