Young offender facing multiple drinking and driving charges

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – A youth is facing numerous charges including impaired operation following a traffic stop in the Town of Fort Frances.

On April 20, 2024, shortly after 2:30 a.m., members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle in the area of Third Street East.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle had been impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Rainy River District Detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 17-year-old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code, Highway Traffic Act, Liquor Licence Control Act, and Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act with: Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs; Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus); Novice Driver – B.A.C Above Zero; Novice Driver Fail to Surrender Licence; Fail to Surrender Permit for Motor Vehicle; Glass G1 Licence Holder – Unaccompanied by Qualified Driver; Class G1 Licence Holder – Carry Front-Seat Passenger; Class G1 Licence Holder – Drive at Unlawful Hour; Person Under 19 Years Having Liquor; Person Under 19 Years Consuming Liquor; Driving Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Liquor; and Driving Motor Vehicle with Liquor Readily Available.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances at a later date.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

SUSPICIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE RESULTS IN IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGE

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – A traffic stop has resulted in one individual being arrested and charged with impaired operation.

On April 23, 2024, just after 2:20 a.m., members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) initiated a traffic stop on a motor vehicle in the area of the 900 Block of Fifth Street East in the Town of Fort Frances.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle had been impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Fort Frances OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 29-year-old Alberton man has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with: Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus); Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on June 10, 2024.

TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO CHARGES

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – A traffic stop has resulted in one individual being arrested and charged with impaired operation.

On April 22, 2024, just after 2:30 p.m., members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) initiated a traffic stop on a motor vehicle in the area of the 400 Block of Second Street East in the Town of Fort Frances.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle had been impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Fort Frances OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 54-year-old Fort Frances woman has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with: Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus); Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on June 3, 2024.

