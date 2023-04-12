WRRD Lions sponsor Pontoon Boat Draw again for 2023

Again in 2023 the West Rainy River District Lions Club along with Nestor Falls Marine & Sports is sponsoring their popular Pontoon Boat Draw. Timed to coincide with the Rainy River Walleye Tournament. This year’s draw from the Stratton Recreation Centre will be live streamed to the RRWT Big Tent in Hannam Park, in Rainy River on September 16, 2023.

The prize this year is a Princecraft Vectra 21, beautifully equipped with a 90 hp Mercury Command Thrust outboard, and includes a Karavan Trailer. The package is valued at $49,980.00. The WRRD hopes to unveil this year’s Grand Prize at Spring Fever Days in Emo, April 13, 14 & 15. The WRRD Lions will be in Nestor Falls Marine & Sports display in the Emo Arena. Come look and get your Tickets!

Tickets are now available to everyone aged 18 and over at just $20.00 each from WRRD Lions members and many locations across the Rainy River District. See our ads for location.

Lady Luck! Sheila Medwechuk won the Pontoon Boat in the WRRD Lions Club Draw in 2021 at the RRWT Tournament. Lightning may strike twice so last week Sheila was buying her ticket at Wood’s Quality Bakery in Rainy River for the 2023 Pontoon Boat Draw. Tickets are now available across the District. Get yours now! All profits from the draw go to support Community Charitable causes.

Tickets are also available online by doing an E-transfer of $20.00 per ticket to WRRDLIONSTICKETS@GMAIL.COM. See our WRRD Lions Facebook page or our website https://westlions.ca/.

This is a major fundraising event for the WRRD Lions. ALL profits from WRRD Lions fundraisers are used to support community charitable works across our communities. CNIB Guide dogs, Childhood Diabetes Foundation, Disaster relief, community food banks, youth sporting and recreation opportunities, and 4-H Clubs are just a few examples.

So here is your opportunity to financially support an organization whose whole mission is “We Serve” and have a chance at winning a fabulous Pontoon Boat. Only 6000 tickets are to be sold on this draw operated under the rules of the Ontario Gaming Commission, Lottery Licence # M796623