Wildfire scene lighter so far compared to prior years

At least one wildfire lit up in Thunder Bay’s orbit this week, but damp conditions are keeping the risk for more fires in the region in the low- to-moderate range, and less area has been burned compared to other years, provincial officials said.

“Widespread wet weather over the next few days is expected to lower hazard conditions in areas that receive rainfall,” an Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) bulletin said on Thursday night.

On Tuesday, a fire about five kilometres north of Sistonen’s Corners in the area of Forbes Centre Road reached half a hectare in size before it was declared out, the bulletin said.

According to the Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services agency, most wildfires at this time of year are caused by human activity, such as brush-burning and rail grinding.

The agency advocates for alternatives to burning.

“In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage methods such as composting or using local landfills,” the Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services bulletin said.

“As we see temperatures rise and thunderstorms become more frequent, lightning will play more of a factor as a cause of wildland fires,” regional Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services spokesman Chris Marchand said on Friday.

Since wildfire season began on April 1, there have been 49 fires recorded in the province so far, compared to the 10-year average over the same period of 76, the agency said.

About half of the provincial fires this spring have burned in Northwestern Ontario.

Significantly less area has been burned over so far this spring compared to the 10-year average for the period of more than 9,600 hectares.

The total for this year so far is just under 117 ha.